Yug-Neftegaz and Hyperion – Silver Sponsors of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT-2025) is pleased to announce that Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited and Hyperion have joined as Silver Sponsors of this prestigious event, which will take place in Ashgabat on 22–24 October 2025.

About Yug-Neftegaz

Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited is registered in Singapore and operates as a holding group coordinating the activities of its subsidiaries in various countries. Its core business is providing a full range of services in the oil and gas industry, including exploration and field development, drilling and well workovers, geophysical surveys (fieldwork, seismic data processing and interpretation), as well as enhanced hydrocarbon production.

The company is also actively engaged in research and development, particularly in the field of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) methods, applying modern technological solutions and adapting global best practices to the conditions of specific projects.

In Turkmenistan, Yug-Neftegaz is recognized as a reliable partner of state organizations in the oil and gas sector. Since 2007, the company has been involved in well workovers, geophysical and seismic exploration, drilling of new wells, and the restoration of idle facilities. Its operations cover fields and regions such as Northern Goturdepe, Barsagelmes, Southern Burun, and others.

The signing in 2018 of an additional agreement to Contract T5-8-397 granted the company the right to carry out drilling of vertical, deviated, and horizontal wells to depths of 4,500–5,500 meters at the Northern Goturdepe field until 2037, thereby expanding its service portfolio and strengthening its operational commitments.

Yug-Neftegaz has also established its Branch in Turkmenistan, which facilitates interaction with government authorities and customers. The company has its own fleet of equipment, highly qualified personnel, and capabilities to perform complex drilling and geophysical operations.

About Hyperion

Hyperion Group, established in 2005 and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is an entrepreneurial company specializing in manufacturing, distribution, and trading. The company operates across various regions, including the GCC countries, Africa, Europe, and the Far East, building a strong reputation in multiple industries. Hyperion Group has a manufacturing base in the UAE, while its trading activities encompass high-quality ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electronics, and fertilizer products.

Currently, Hyperion Group is at a significant turning point in its growth strategy, pursuing diversification and globalization. The company continues its expansion into new markets and sectors, recognizing that these areas will contribute significantly to both domestic and international revenues.

Role as Silver Sponsors of OGT-2025

By supporting OGT-2025 as Silver Sponsors, Yug-Neftegaz and Hyperion reaffirm their commitment to the advancement of the energy industry and their belief in Turkmenistan’s role as a key regional hub for innovation and sustainable growth.

Yug-Neftegaz brings its proven operational record and long-standing presence in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector, while Hyperion represents the forward-looking, technology-driven dimension of global energy transformation. Together, they embody the conference’s theme — “Energy. Innovation. Development.”

The OGT-2025 Conference and Exhibition will once again gather leading experts, companies, and policymakers from around the world to exchange experience, discuss new technological frontiers, and strengthen partnerships that will define the future of Turkmenistan’s energy sector.

The Organizing Committee expresses its gratitude to Yug-Neftegaz and Hyperion for their support and contribution to the success of OGT-2025 and looks forward to continued cooperation in promoting innovation, sustainability, and international collaboration in the oil and gas industry.

To date, more than 1,400 delegates from over 70 countries have registered to participate in OGT 2025, while over 100 exhibitors will showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions at OGT EXPO — the largest and most prominent energy exhibition in Turkmenistan. For detailed information about the sponsors and the full conference agenda, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com. ///nCa, 16 October 2025 (the material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)