Turkmenistan aims to expand cooperation with the African Union

On October 14, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishangulyyev met with Mohamed El-Amine Suef, Vice-Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progressive development of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with African countries, which has reached a qualitatively new level. This is evidenced by the participation of high-ranking delegations from African countries at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held in Avaza in August of this year.

During the meeting, Ambassador M. Ishangulyev also noted that the development of friendly and mutually beneficial relations with African states is a key area of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

In the context of a discussion of promising areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and African countries, the Vice-Chairperson of the African Union Commission praised the potential for cooperation in various fields, including energy, the chemical industry, agriculture, and culture.

The African Union is an international intergovernmental organization uniting 55 African states with a population of over 1 billion. The African Union Commission is its authorized body, located in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. ///nCa, 15 October 2025