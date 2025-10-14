PETRONAS – Diamond Sponsor of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT 2025)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan — The Organizing Committee of the 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2025” (OGT 2025) is pleased to announce PETRONAS, Malaysia’s fully integrated energy company, as Diamond Sponsor of this landmark event, which will take place in Ashgabat on October 22–24, 2025.

This sponsorship underscores PETRONAS confidence in Turkmenistan’s role as a key energy hub and highlights the company’s commitment to advancing global energy security, sustainability, and innovation.

PETRONAS was founded in 1974 and is entrusted with the stewardship of Malaysia’s oil and gas resources. Since then, it has grown into a dynamic multinational group with operations in more than 100 countries. Its integrated portfolio encompasses exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, marketing, trading, and new energy solutions. In line with its ambition to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 (NZCE 2050), PETRONAS is actively driving initiatives in carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, renewable energy, and other low-carbon technologies.

PETRONAS is honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to Turkmenistan oil and gas industry in 1996 through our investments in Block I. This strategic alliance not only marks PETRONAS as the first operator to venture into the offshore fields of this energy-rich nation but also underscores Malaysia’s trust and commitment to Turkmenistan. In May 2025, PETRONAS has signed a new 25 Year Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for Block I which will extend PETRONAS presence in Turkmenistan until 2050.

By supporting OGT 2025 at the highest sponsorship level, PETRONAS demonstrates its commitment to fostering cooperation between Turkmenistan and the global energy community. The conference theme is “Energy. Innovation. Development.” This initiative aligns seamlessly with PETRONAS strategic focus on delivering innovative solutions, enabling sustainable growth, and unlocking new opportunities for the efficient and responsible use of energy resources.

As Diamond Sponsor, PETRONAS will contribute to the success of OGT 2025 through high-level participation, including keynote addresses, thematic sessions, and engagement with senior government officials, international energy leaders, and industry experts. This partnership will provide a platform to showcase PETRONAS technological leadership, global expertise, and vision for the future of energy.

The collaboration between PETRONAS and OGT 2025 will strengthen bilateral ties and support the development of a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem in Turkmenistan. It reflects the shared commitment to shaping a future where innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation remain at the forefront of the energy industry.

As Diamond Sponsor, PETRONAS is not only providing support, but also bringing a global perspective, strategic vision, and leadership in advancing the energy transition.

To date, more than 1,400 delegates from over 70 countries have already registered to participate in OGT 2025, and over 100 exhibitors will be showcasing their technologies and innovations at the OGT EXPO — the largest and most significant energy exhibition in Turkmenistan. The Organizing Committee reminds all participants that registration remains open until 10 October 2025. For detailed information on participation, sponsorship, and the full conference program, please visit the official website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com ///nCa, 14 October 2025 (material was provided by the OGT 2025 Organizers)