Trade, Transport, Energy, and Security: Initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan at the Central Asia – Russia Summit

Trade with Russia accounts for one-third of the total trade turnover of the Central Asian countries, announced President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while addressing the Central Asia – Russia Summit in Tajikistan.

“It is gratifying that the situation in the Central Asian region itself has evolved in recent years towards political solidarity, economic cooperation, and cultural and spiritual unity. This positive, irreversible trend gives the region a new quality as a promising and significant partner for the Russian state,” Tokayev emphasized. He named the development of trade and cooperation in the industrial sector as the first priority for interaction between the region’s countries and Russia.

“By the end of 2024, trade turnover grew by 20% and exceeded $50 billion. More than half of this volume falls on bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia, which reached $28 billion last year,” the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Russia is among the top investors in the Kazakhstan’s economy, having injected over $26 billion into its development. The influx of Russian investments grew by 33% last year alone, exceeding $4 billion. Currently, 33 projects worth more than $4.5 billion are underway.

He reported that the sides advocate for the gradual elimination of all trade barriers, the invigoration of mutual trade, and the expansion of the commodity range.

“A network of joint trade and industrial zones and industrial hubs is currently being formed in Central Asia. These platforms create conditions for production localization, cooperation along the entire value chain, and ensuring stable supplies. The participation of Russian business in such projects fosters the long-term presence of Russian-origin goods in our markets,” the President believes.

Tokayev considers the strengthening of transport and logistical ties to be another priority area.

“Eleven international transport corridors pass through the territory of Kazakhstan, including five railway and six automobile routes, facilitating about 85% of overland freight traffic between Asia and Europe. Over the last 15 years, over $35 billion has been allocated towards the comprehensive modernization of this sector,” Tokayev noted.

According to him, rail transit of goods from Russia to Central Asia via Kazakhstan has increased by 26% over the past three years, exceeding 30 million tons. Transit in the opposite direction has grown by almost 50%.

The President of Kazakhstan focused attention on the development of the eastern branch of the “North-South” transport corridor jointly with Russia and Turkmenistan.

“We plan to double the capacity of this transport artery by 2027. Freight traffic there amounted to nearly 2.5 million tons last year,” he said.

In Tokayev’s view, fully unlocking the route’s potential requires launching a Joint Program for Investment and Infrastructure Support for the eastern branch of the “North-South” corridor. Kazakhstan will be able to connect international financial institutions, development banks, and investment funds to this initiative.

Tokayev views projects developing transport corridors via Afghanistan to South Asian markets as highly promising. To effectively coordinate these ventures and address issues promptly, he proposed establishing a Council for the Development of the Eurasian Route under the “North-South” corridor, headed by transport agencies chiefs and supported by experts.

The Head of Kazakhstan highly praised the enormous potential for cooperation in the energy sector: a trilateral gas union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan has been established, and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium holds great significance. Kazakhstan acts as a transit link for transporting Russian oil to China, with a volume of up to 10 million tons per year. Furthermore, the construction of the first Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Kazakhstan with the participation of “Rosatom” opens a new page in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Tokayev proposed creating a Regional Council of Competencies in Kazakhstan for the nuclear fuel cycle and radioactive waste management.

Addressing the unprecedented environmental challenges facing Central Asia, the leader of Kazakhstan proposed establishing a Council of Ministers of Central Asian Countries and Russia on Environmental Issues.

Kazakhstan is also concerned about the state of water security. “Therefore, we propose to prepare and implement a joint space monitoring program using a satellite constellation for an objective assessment of the condition of water resources and agricultural lands, as well as for forecasting emergency situations,” Tokayev emphasized.

The Head of Kazakhstan named security as the most important issue, expressing concern over the illicit trafficking of narcotics, especially synthetics.

“Eliminating these threats requires coordinated actions by competent authorities and continuous support for specialized interstate structures such as CARICC, the SCO Anti-Drug Centre, and others. I believe it is necessary to continue the joint work of the Secretaries of Security Councils in the ‘Central Asia – Russia’ format,” he said. “I consider it important to take measures to ensure cyber defense and counteract cybercrime, including with the use of artificial intelligence.”

In his opinion, the situation in Afghanistan remains an integral factor in strengthening regional security.

Tokayev proposed urgently recommending the UN Secretary-General to appoint a competent, experienced specialist as the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, without being fixated on the “notorious principles of ‘inclusivity’ and ‘gender parity’.”

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the results of the summit in Dushanbe will open a new page in regional cooperation for the sake of stability and progress for the countries of Central Asia and Russia. ///nCa, 10 October 2025