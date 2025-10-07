Activating Interregional Cooperation Between Turkmenistan and Iran

A national conference on investment opportunities was held in Bojnurd city, North Khorasan Province. The conference featured speeches by Iran’s Vice President Jafar Gaempanah, Governor of North Khorasan Province Bahman Nuri, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Iran, members of the Majlis, and other officials.

There was also a meeting between the Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Ylyas Gayypov and North Khorasan Governor Bahman Nuri. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to further developing interregional cooperation between the two countries. Additionally, the importance of high-level visits between Turkmenistan and Iran was emphasized.

Furthermore, the significant content and importance of the International Forum, which will be held this December in Ashgabat in honor of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality and the Year of International Peace and Trust, were highlighted. ///nCa, 7 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Iran)