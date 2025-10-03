Ashgabat celebrated the National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day of Korea

On 2 October 2025, the Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea in Ashgabat, Mr. Kim Joon Chul hosted a reception in Ashgabat to mark the 4,357th National Foundation Day of Korea. The event also commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Korea’s (ROK) Armed Forces Day.

The chief guest from the government of Turkmenistan was Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan. The event brought together ambassadors of foreign countries, accredited in Turkmenistan, members of the diplomatic corps, and distinguished guests.

Mr. Kim traced Korea’s storied history back to 2333 BC, when the first Korean nation was founded under the guiding principle of “Hongik Ingan” – a philosophy meaning “to benefit humanity.” He described the holiday, known as Gaecheonjeol or “the day the heavens opened,” as a celebration of Korea’s emergence as a cultural nation with a five-millennia-long legacy. Despite enduring “countless trials and tribulations,” Korea has achieved remarkable economic growth and democratization, positioning itself as a “responsible member of the international community” that leads on global challenges through forums like the United Nations.

Turning to bilateral relations with Turkmenistan, Mr. Kim reflected on over three decades of diplomacy since the establishment of ties in 1992, elevated to a “mutually beneficial partnership” in 2008. High-level exchanges have bolstered this bond, including a 2022 visit by National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Korea, and a reciprocal trip by the ROK President to Turkmenistan last year.

The envoy praised Turkmenistan’s status as a permanently neutral state, noting the 30th anniversary of its neutrality this year. Ashgabat’s international contributions in peace and security, climate change, environmental protection, culture, transportation, logistics, and energy were highlighted, including its initiative to designate 2025 as the United Nations’ “International Year of Peace and Trust.”

Mr. Kim described Turkmenistan as a “dynamic player in the international community, working closely with Korea,” crediting the “active support and thoughtful consideration” of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for fostering this synergy. He extended special thanks to the leaders of Turkmenistan and reiterated appreciation to all attendees, wishing them “good health, happiness, and joy.”

Here is a full text of the speech by Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of Korea in Ashgabat, Mr. Kim Joon Chul:

Honorable Chairman of the board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Rahimberdi Jepbarov, esteemed ambassadors from various countries and members of the diplomatic corps, who are present here, and all distinguished guests from home and abroad!

I would like to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of the 50 million Korean citizens and 7 million overseas compatriots, for your participation in commemoration of the National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day.

In Korea, tomorrow, October 3rd, is the 4,357th National Foundation Day. National Foundation Day (개천절(開天節)) means “the day the heavens opened”, and it is the day in 2333 BC when the first Korean nation was established with the spirit of “Hongik Ingan” (홍익인간(弘益人間)), which means “to benefit humanity”.

It is also a day to celebrate the birth of a new country as a cultural nation.

Meanwhile, yesterday, October 1st, was also the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Korea’s Armed Forces, commemorated as Armed Forces Day.

The Republic of Korea Armed Forces is an elite force based on cutting-edge science and technology, ranked 5th in the world in terms of military power, and it contributes to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world.

Korea has endured countless trials and tribulations, continuing its five-millennia-long history and achieving remarkable development.

Korea has achieved both economic growth and democratization, and as a responsible member of the international community, we have taken the lead in resolving global issues at major international stages such as the UN, contributing to freedom and peace around the world.

A generation has passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Turkmenistan in 1992. Since the elevation of our bilateral relations to a mutually beneficial partnership in 2008, our two countries have been deepening and expanding cooperation across various fields.

In November 2022, His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, paid a visit to Korea, and last year, the President of the Republic of Korea visited Turkmenistan.

Korea and Turkmenistan have been engaging in close cooperation across a wide spectrum of sectors, including energy plants, transportation and vehicles, shipbuilding, information and communication technology, healthcare and medical services, new city development, textile technology, and water resource management.

Consequently, Turkmenistan has emerged as Korea’s sixth-largest overseas construction market, and distinguished Korean companies, recognized for their global excellence, have had the honor of contributing to Turkmenistan’s economic development.

In particular, with the launch of a direct passenger flight between the capitals of our two countries this past July, I sincerely hope that this will serve as a catalyst not only for people-to-people exchanges in tourism and cultural experiences, but also for the expansion of cooperation in various other fields.

I have no doubt that our countries will achieve successful results in all areas of cooperation based on the broad mutual trust and understanding that has continued for over 2,000 years since the time of the Silk Road.

Distinguished guests,

As a permanently neutral country, Turkmenistan celebrated the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality this year and continues to make significant contributions while playing an important role internationally in areas such as peace and security, climate change, environmental protection, culture, transportation, logistics, energy and beyond.

In particular, this year has been designated by the United Nations as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” on Turkmenistan’s initiative. In this capacity, Turkmenistan is organizing various events and making significant contributions to peace and sustainable economic development within the international community.

I hold the view that Turkmenistan is a dynamic player in the international community, working closely with Korea.

I believe that the close cooperation between our two countries in the international community and the development of mutually beneficial cooperative relations are thanks to the active support and thoughtful consideration of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude.

Once again, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the distinguished guests who attended today’s ceremony commemorating National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day, and I wish you all good health, happiness, and joy.

Thank you! ///nCa, 3 October 2025

Here are some photos from the event: