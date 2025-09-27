Tariq Saeedi, Elvira Kadyrova, Raviliya Kadyrova

As the sun rises over the shimmering white marble facades of Ashgabat on this crisp September morning in 2025, Turkmenistan pauses to celebrate a milestone that feels both intimately personal and profoundly global: the 34th anniversary of its independence.

It’s hard to overstate the transformation this Central Asian gem has undergone since that fateful day in 1991, when a young nation stepped boldly onto the world stage, shedding the shadows of empire to forge its own path.

What began as a land of vast deserts and untapped potential has blossomed into a beacon of stability, prosperity, and quiet diplomacy—a story not just of survival, but of soaring ambition realized through sheer collective will.

Economically, the strides have been nothing short of breathtaking. Turkmenistan’s GDP has surged dramatically over these three and a half decades, with recent figures showing a robust 6.3 percent growth in the first eight months of 2025 alone, fueled by smart diversification and unflagging investment. Projections for the full year hover around 6.3 to 6.5 percent, a testament to the resilience of an economy that’s learned to thrive beyond its hydrocarbon roots.

Take Ashgabat, for instance—the capital that was once a modest, dusty outpost along the Silk Road has reinvented itself as a marble-clad metropolis unlike any other on Earth. Its skyline, a forest of gleaming high-rises all clad in pristine white, holds a Guinness World Record for the highest density of multi-story buildings, symbolizing not just opulence but a deliberate vision of modernity and harmony with the arid landscape.

This isn’t mere show; it’s the heartbeat of a nation that’s connected itself to the world in every direction.

Today, Turkmenistan hums with seamless air links to major hubs across Asia and Europe, high-speed rail lines stitching its regions together like threads in a grand carpet, and expansive road networks that turn remote oases into accessible hubs of trade and culture.

The non-oil sectors, now largely in private hands, pulse with vitality. The textile industry, powered by the world’s finest cotton from Turkmen fields, is booming—exporting vibrant fabrics and intricate carpets that carry the soul of ancient Turkic artisans to global markets.

Agriculture isn’t far behind; with fertile valleys yielding bountiful harvests, the country has become a net exporter of grains, fruits, and vegetables, while its fertilizer production—born from natural gas riches—feeds farmlands across continents.

Add to that near-universal literacy rates approaching 100 percent, and a cradle-to-grave social safety net that ensures no citizen is left behind, from subsidized healthcare to pensions that honor the elderly like family elders at a feast.

These aren’t isolated wins; they’re the fabric of a society where progress touches every corner, from the bustling souks of Mary to the wind-swept steppes of Dashoguz. And the list stretches on: cutting-edge renewable energy projects harnessing the sun and wind of the Karakum Desert, a burgeoning tourism sector drawing adventurers to the Awaza resort, and women’s entrepreneurship initiatives that are empowering half the population to lead in business and innovation, as spotlighted in this year’s independence celebrations.

Yet, amid this cascade of domestic triumphs, it’s Turkmenistan’s role on the international stage that truly commands awe—a quiet revolution where the nation has positioned itself not as a bystander, but as a global architect of peace and harmony. Since declaring permanent neutrality in 1995, a status fully endorsed by the United Nations, Turkmenistan has woven diplomacy into its very DNA, hosting dialogues, mediating conflicts, and championing trust as the bedrock of security.

This year, as the world grapples with fractures in many regions, Turkmenistan’s voice rings clearer than ever at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Just days ago, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov addressed the assembly, underscoring initiatives like the newly proclaimed International Year of Peace and Trust for 2025—a resolution spearheaded by Turkmenistan and adopted by consensus, calling for global mechanisms to foster dialogue and avert escalation. They’re pushing forward with a draft resolution on the “Role and Importance of the Policy of Neutrality,” aiming to etch neutrality into the UN’s agenda as a tool for peacebuilding, alongside a dedicated item on “Neutrality for Peace and Security.”

And let’s not forget the reaffirmation of Turkmenistan’s own Permanent Neutrality resolution, passed earlier this year under the peacekeeping agenda—a diplomatic masterstroke that reminds the world of neutrality’s power to bridge divides. These aren’t abstract ideals; they’re actionable blueprints, from water-sharing pacts in arid regions to cultural exchanges that humanize borders.

What makes this ascent so inspiring isn’t grand strategy alone, but the instinctive harmony that binds it all—the synchronized rhythm of a people united, from the shepherds tending flocks under endless skies to the engineers blueprinting sustainable futures. At the helm stands visionary leadership: President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, whose steady hand guides with innovation and inclusivity, and the National Leader Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, whose foundational wisdom continues to illuminate the path.

Their guidance is never distant or dogmatic; it’s clear, contextually sharp, and profoundly empowering, urging every Turkmen—be they a farmer in Lebap or a diplomat in New York—to claim ownership of the nation’s destiny.

A special nod, too, to the heroes of this global outreach: Turkmenistan’s foreign service. Lean and laser-focused, this compact team punches far above its weight, translating the leadership’s peace-centric vision into real-time realities—be it tabling UN resolutions overnight or orchestrating bilateral ties that span from Ashgabat to Brasília. In a world of bloated bureaucracies, their efficiency is a quiet revolution, proving that impact isn’t measured in headcount but in outcomes that echo across hemispheres.

On this 34th Independence Day, as fireworks light the night over the Amu Darya and families gather under starlit tents, Turkmenistan doesn’t just reflect on its past—it charges toward a horizon where prosperity and peace are inseparable. The exhibitions unfolding this week in Ashgabat, showcasing everything from petrochemical prowess to carpet artistry, are more than displays; they’re invitations to the world to join in this shared journey.

Here’s to a nation that’s not only come a long way, but is leading the way forward—one neutral step, one trusting handshake, at a time. /// nCa, 27 September 2025