Meeting at the Foreign Ministry: Turkmenistan and Daewoo Discuss Joint Projects

On 17 September 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the Executive Vice President of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., Cho Seung-Il.

During the talks, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan places special importance on strengthening long-term relations with the Republic of Korea and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors of the economy.

The parties discussed the successful activities of Korean companies in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas and chemical industries, with a particular focus on the effective collaboration with Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. Specifically, they noted the signing of a contract for the construction of a mineral fertilizer production complex at the chemical plant in Turkmenabat.

Special attention was given to the work of Korean companies implementing the project to create a modern medical cluster in the city of Arkadag.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides affirmed their readiness to further increase mutually beneficial cooperation and implement joint projects. ///nCa, 17 September 2025