TIF Side Event Highlights National SDG Financing Priorities

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 15 September 2025 — Today, at the UN House in Ashgabat, the Joint Expert Group of the United Nations and the Government of Turkmenistan on SDG Financing convened a side event of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum, dedicated to advancing sustainable financing for the achievement of the National Commitments to SDG Transformation. The session brought together representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, other line ministries and Central Bank of Turkmenistan, UN experts, development partners, and academics.

The meeting opened with welcoming remarks from national counterparts and the United Nations. Participants reviewed the outcomes of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development and discussed their relevance for country-level implementation. Experts explored Turkmenistan’s policy approaches to financing the SDGs, discussed the results of the joint UN–Government assessment of SDG financing gaps, and examined best practices of developing financing strategies for SDGs from across the world.

The presentation on SDG financing in Turkmenistan highlighted the country’s commitments to the 2030 Agenda and outlined the following key points:

Mechanisms in place : a national coordination frameworkand the Joint Expert Group on SDG Financing.

: a national coordination frameworkand the Joint Expert Group on SDG Financing. Financing sources : state budget, private sector, external borrowing, and partnership platforms with civil society and business actors.

: state budget, private sector, external borrowing, and partnership platforms with civil society and business actors. Achievements since 2020 : completion of the Development Finance Assessment, joint UN–Government assessment of SDG financing gaps as part of the Common Country Analysis, inclusion of SDG financing in the Voluntary National Review.

: completion of the Development Finance Assessment, joint UN–Government assessment of SDG financing gaps as part of the Common Country Analysis, inclusion of SDG financing in the Voluntary National Review. Next steps: shaping the development of a national SDG Financing Strategy, updating SDG financing gaps analysis, and strengthening dialogues (including via Hard Talks) and coordination among stakeholders.

The discussions also touched on broader global perspectives on sustainable development financing, with UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub experts noting the importance of innovative financial tools and the strategic use of national resources to strengthen government revenues and support investments in health, education, and social priorities.

Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, emphasized the importance of the dialogue: “Today’s gathering is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in Turkmenistan. The agenda before us reflects the spirit of partnership and innovation that is essential for mobilizing the resources and expertise needed to achieve the SDGs by 2030, including through UN joint programmes.”

“Turkmenistan has demonstrated strong national commitment to the SDGs, with 136 targets and 180 indicators adopted for implementation until 2030. Notably, 85% of SDG targets have been incorporated into national strategies, programs, and action plans, as confirmed by the country’s second Voluntary National Review” he said.

The discussions reaffirmed the importance of aligning financial flows with sustainable development priorities and demonstrated the value of strong partnerships between the Government of Turkmenistan, the United Nations, and development actors. The outcomes of the session will inform the next steps in developing comprehensive financing strategies to accelerate progress towards the SDGs at the national level contributing to the Pact for the Future and Awaza Programme of Action implementation. ///nCa, 16 September 2025