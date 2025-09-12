International Oil and Gas University of Turkmenistan and Sokhumi State University Team Up for Cooperation 

On 11 September 2025, a meeting took place between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Georgia D. Seyitmammedov and Rector of Sokhumi State University T. Jugheli.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ambassador warmly congratulated the Rector on her appointment and expressed his confidence that the university would flourish under her leadership.

He highlighted the significance of continuing the long-standing close cooperation between the Embassy of Turkmenistan and the University, underlining the extensive experience of successful joint initiatives in the educational, scientific, and cultural fields.

The meeting also considered matters relating to the preparation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and Sokhumi State University, as well as bilateral visits at the level of university rectors, which will contribute to strengthening bilateral collaboration between the universities and academic communities of both countries.

On her part, the Rector expressed her readiness to actively support initiatives aimed at advancing joint academic and cultural projects and fostering the partnership between the two countries. ///nCa, 12 September 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)