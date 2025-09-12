Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. – Premier Partner of the “Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2025”

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., a leading Korean construction company, is a Premier Partner of the international “Turkmenistan Investment Forum” (TIF 2025). This role highlights the company’s strong reputation and strategic commitment to fostering its partnership with Turkmenistan.

Established in 1973, Daewoo E&C is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Since its founding, Daewoo Engineering & Construction has been a leader in the construction industry in Korea and the world. The company provides better value for humanity as a comprehensive developer that encompasses development, finance, infrastructure, and energy beyond construction.

Daewoo E&C specializes in the construction of thermal, nuclear, and tidal power plants, LNG terminals, residential and commercial buildings, roads, and bridges. It has operations in more than 30 countries and subsidiaries in 13 countries.

Daewoo E&C is constructing domestic and overseas infrastructure industries with technology development that turns imagination into reality. The company is also leading in the clean energy business for carbon neutrality, using advanced technical skills and experience accumulated over a long period of time.

The company is engaged in sustainable construction projects by actively responding to climate change, focusing on the value of environmental conservation. It is also making efforts to be a company fulfilling social responsibilities through the management of a supply chain of win-win cooperation and contributions to communities.

Daewoo E&C has good records in high-value-added plant construction, competing with global companies in overseas plant markets. It has unrivaled technical skills in oil and gas transmission and storage equipment, including oil and gas refining plants. Especially in the LNG liquefaction plant sector, it is leading overseas markets with high-level competitiveness and experience. The company keeps proving itself in project development, financing, and construction capabilities in the private energy sector at home and abroad.

