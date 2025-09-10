Embassy of Pakistan – Ashgabat – VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Position: Interpreter/Protocol Assistant.

Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree preference will be given to a university degree in International Relations, Political Science, Public Relations English or equivalent qualification. A certificate or diploma in English to Russian and vise versa translation would be preferred.

Experience: Minimum 3 years of translating/interpreting experience preferably with a diplomatic or international organization.

Language: Candidate must be fluent (Reading, Writing and speaking) in English, Turkmen and Russian.

Driving: The candidate must have a valid driving license and at least five years of driving experience.

Skills & Abilities: Specialized technical translation/interpretation skills required for oral / written communication. Initiative, patience, and close attention to detail as well as exceptional tact and diplomacy are required to liaise with high-level host government, industrial, academic, institutional and social leaders along with diplomats of other missions. Ability to draft documents quickly in any of the three required languages. Proficiency in word processing is required.

Job knowledge: Comprehensive knowledge of host government protocol guides and a familiarity with the general decorum and social values of the host country are required.

Computer Skills. The candidate should be proficient in operating / usage of computer.

Selection Process: The screened candidates will be called for a test/interview for their final selection.

Remuneration: The remunerations will be market competitive based on the skill set of the individual.

How to apply: Interested candidates may submit their CVs to the Embassy of Pakistan 4/1, Garashsyzlyk Street, Ashgabat. Telephone No: (+993-12) 482131 or Ashgabat1947@proton.me

///Embassy of Pakistan to Turkmenistan