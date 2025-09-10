Çalık Holding – Premier Sponsor of TIF 2025

Çalık Holding, one of the leading Turkish conglomerates in the region, will be a Premier Partner of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025, which will take place on September 18–19, 2025, at the Conference Center of the Avaza Sports Complex, Avaza resort area, Caspian Sea coast (Turkmenbashi city). This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will bring together leading representatives of business, government, and the investment community to discuss development prospects and attract investment into the country’s economy.

Established in 1981 by Ahmet Çalık, Çalık Holding operates across more than 30 countries, with a strong presence in energy, construction, mining, textiles, and finance. Since Turkmenistan’s independence, the conglomerate has been involved in the country’s construction, infrastructure, energy, and textile sectors’ projects through its subsidiaries: Gap İnşaat, Çalık Enerji, and GAP CLK Worldwide.

Çalık Enerji: Since 1998, Çalık Enerji has been a leading EPC contractor focused on sustainable EPC contracting operations, renewable energy investment, and distribution and retail sectors across Turkmenistan, Türkiye, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company emphasizes innovation and digitalization in its Turkmenistan projects. Current projects include the 1,574 MW Kiyanly Combined Cycle Power Plant in Turkmenbashi, the construction of the Şatlyk-1 gas compressor station in Mary province, the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan (TAP) energy transmission line, and a 10 MW hybrid solar-wind power plant in Serdar district, Balkan province.

GAP CLK Worldwide: A subsidiary of Çalık Holding, GAP CLK Worldwide specializes in logistics, textiles, trade, and procurement. The company has pioneered unique business models that enhance the Silk Road, or the "Road of Prosperity," with Turkmenistan as a central hub, creating new value and opportunities in global trade.

At TIF 2025, Çalık Holding will showcase its latest achievements, ongoing projects, and future investment proposals, reinforcing its position in the Turkmen market and seeking new partnerships. Çalık Holding expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan and the organizers of the Forum for providing a valuable platform to engage with stakeholders and explore further collaboration in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 10 September 2025 (in cooperation with TIF 2025 Organizers)