Ashgabat Witnessed Rare Total Lunar Eclipse

On the evening of 7 September, residents of Ashgabat observed a spectacular astronomical event—a total lunar eclipse, popularly known as the “Blood Moon.” During this phenomenon, the Moon took on striking reddish-orange hues.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted 1 hour and 22 minutes, with the entire event spanning over five hours. At its peak, Earth’s satellite was completely immersed in the planet’s shadow.

The Moon’s unusual color is explained by the refraction of sunlight through Earth’s atmosphere: blue and purple rays scatter, while red and orange rays predominantly reach the Moon, creating the “blood” Moon effect.

///nCa, 8 September 2025