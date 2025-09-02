Turkmen Chess Prodigy Osman Hamrakulyyev Triumphs at Malatya’s Golden Apricot Tournament

The International Open Chess Tournament “Golden Apricot Malatya” concluded on August 30, 2025, in the Turkish city of Malatya, drawing 486 players from eight countries, including Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Morocco, Syria, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan. Held from August 25 to 30, the six-day event showcased exceptional chess talent across various age groups and skill levels.

In the highly competitive Category B, which featured 122 participants, the tournament followed international standards: nine rounds under the Swiss system, with a time control of 90 minutes per player per game, plus an additional 30 seconds per move starting from the first.

Emerging victorious was 12-year-old Turkmen chess prodigy Osman Hamrakulyyev, who scored an impressive 7.5 out of 9 points. His consistent and confident performance throughout the tournament secured him the top spot in his category.

A Rising Star Under Expert Guidance

Osman, a student of International Grandmaster Maksat Atabayev, has been honing his skills under rigorous training, establishing himself as a formidable young athlete. His passion for chess sparked at the tender age of four, and he has since competed actively in tournaments. A seventh-grader at the Turkmen-Russian Pushkin School in Ashgabat, Osman balances his chess achievements with academic excellence.

A String of International Successes

The Malatya victory is the latest in a series of accomplishments for Osman. Just days earlier, from August 18 to 24, 2025, he claimed second place in the under-12 boys’ category at the International Chess Tournament in Cappadocia, Türkiye. In June 2025, he also secured third place at an international tournament in Ashgabat, held from June 15 to 19, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

Federation Celebrates Young Talent

The Turkmenistan Chess Federation extended heartfelt congratulations to Osman Hamrakulyyev for his well-deserved victory, praising his dedication and skill. The federation also expressed gratitude to Grandmaster Maksat Atabayev for his pivotal role in nurturing Osman’s talent. As a student of Ashgabat’s Specialized Chess and Checkers School, Osman continues to inspire his peers, demonstrating how hard work, disciplined training, and a love for the game can yield remarkable results.

His achievements not only highlight Turkmenistan’s growing presence in international chess but also serve as a beacon for the next generation of players. ///nCa, 2 September 2025 (in collaboration with the Turkmenistan Chess Federation)