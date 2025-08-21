EU enhances Turkmenistan’s K9 capabilities with specialised vehicles for the State Frontier Service

On 20 August in Ashgabat, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) handed over specialised K9 vehicles to the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan valued at EUR 205,130.44.

The two vehicles, designed for transporting K9 officers and service dogs, will significantly strengthen the mobility and operational effectiveness of the country’s canine units. They will be deployed at the Central Cynology Centre in Ashgabat and the Equestrian – Canine Training Centre of the School for Training Sergeants and Specialists in Mary city, where they will directly contribute to national and regional border security efforts.

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Beata Pęksa, Head of the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan, emphasised the long-standing partnership between the European Union and Turkmenistan. She noted that the European Union remains committed to close cooperation with the Central Asian states on border management, further advancing the achievements of BOMCA 10.

Mr. Dovletmyrat Gurtlyev, Head of the Canine Service of the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan, underlined that the new vehicles will substantially improve the readiness and reach of K9 teams nationwide. He expressed gratitude to the European Union and BOMCA 10, noting that their cooperation has already delivered tangible improvements in strengthening the canine services of border and customs agencies across Central Asia.

BOMCA 10 has consistently supported the development of canine services in Turkmenistan. The programme has organised advanced regional training courses and competitions for K9 instructors, provided service dogs and modern training equipment, and created platforms for sharing knowledge and best practices.

Turkmenistan K9 instructors have already demonstrated the results of this support, securing first and third places in different categories at the most recent regional K9 competition organised by BOMCA 10. This support was provided under BOMCA 10’s Component 2, “Improvement of Detection Capacities”, aimed at strengthening the investigative capacities of law enforcement agencies and promoting evidence-based investigations. ///BOMCA, 20 August 2025