UNICEF and Partners Empower Young Leaders for Climate Action as Summer School concludes in Ashgabat

As the Youth Climate Summer School 2025 concluded last week in Ashgabat, 35 young people celebrated the completion of the three months of intensive learning, collaboration and climate action.

Young people took center stage in discussions and activities spanning climate, environment, energy, agriculture, water, disaster risk reduction, biodiversity, waste management, project planning, and youth leadership. Through site visits — including to the Toprak recycling facility — they explored practical solutions and translated their ideas into actionable projects, showing how youth leadership can drive community climate action.

Sessions were facilitated by UNICEF with contributions from national partners such as the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, NRCST, Kopetdag Nature Reserve and local NGOs, alongside international organizations including UNDP, FAO, UNRCCA, and GIZ.

Throughout the programme, participants gained practical skills, strengthened their advocacy through public speaking and project management training, and deepened their understanding of global climate policy frameworks such as the Paris Agreement. Their active engagement underscored the power of youth as a driving force for climate action and sustainable development.

As a key outcome of the programme, participants developed the National Youth Statement for LCOY (Local Conference of Youth) 2025 and designed youth-led projects to be implemented in their communities, ensuring that their learning contributes to concrete actions on the ground.

“As the graduates of the Summer School, you are now equipped with knowledge and skills to engage in climate action and lead the change for a greener and more resilient future. The LCOY Youth Statement that you developed demonstrates that you have a clear vision for the future of our planet. I encourage you to keep sharing your knowledge with your peers, be active in your communities, and an influential voice of youth,” said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan.

Participants reflected on the experience with gratitude and optimism: “I now have the tools and confidence to take real climate action.” – said Shabibi. “Climate change is no longer tomorrow’s problem — it’s today’s reality.”” added Vepa.

UNICEF remains committed to support youth participation in tackling climate challenges and continue work with partners to ensure that the younger generation is ready to shape a greener, more sustainable future for all. ///nCa, 20 August 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)