JLPT Japanese Language Exam to Be Held in Ashgabat

On 7 December 2025, Ashgabat will host the second Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) of the year. The JLPT is the largest international exam for assessing Japanese language proficiency for non-native speakers, conducted annually in Japan and worldwide.

Exam Registration

Registration for the exam will be open from 25 August to 1 September 2025, at the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan (Ashgabat, Paytagt Shopping Center, 9th floor).



Document submission hours:

Morning: 09:30 – 12:45

Afternoon: 14:00 – 17:00

Applicants must download and complete the application forms and test vouchers in advance, attach a photograph, and pay the exam fee. Application forms and practice questions are available at the Embassy. The application form can also be downloaded from the JLPT website:

Exam Fee

The fee for all levels (N1 to N5) is 100 manat. Applicants must submit three copies of the application form (A–C) and two copies of the test voucher.

The exam will take place on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Details on the time and venue will be announced later on the Embassy’s website and Instagram. ///nCa, 20 August 2025