New Book Reveals Shocking Truths Behind Foreign Exchange Programs: Exchange Student’s Shattered Dreams

CALIFORNIA — A powerful new book set for release this fall exposes the hidden dangers in the foreign exchange industry, detailing true stories of students who suffered abuse, neglect, or wrongful repatriation while under the care of exchange programs.

Titled Exchange Student’s Shattered Dreams, the book is written by Danielle Grijalva, director of the Committee for Safety of Foreign Exchange Students (CSFES), a nonprofit that has spent nearly two decades advocating for better protections for international students.

Through compelling case studies—including the preventable death of American student Tyler Hill in Japan, the starvation of Jonathan McCullum in Egypt, and the tragic suicide of European student Martin Mariassey after being falsely accused in Arkansas—Grijalva highlights a global crisis hidden in plain sight.

“These are not isolated incidents,” says Grijalva. “They are the result of a system with shockingly little oversight, and they continue to this day.”

The book will be available in hardcover and eBook formats on Amazon and through major global distributors. /// CSFES – https://csfes.org/