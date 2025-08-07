Women Leaders Forum at UN Conference Highlights Gender Equality for Sustainable Development in LLDCs

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova, Awaza, Turkmenistan

On 7 August 2025, the Women Leaders Forum convened on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), bringing together prominent figures to address gender equality and women’s empowerment in Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs). The forum underscored the critical role of women in achieving sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Women in LLDCs, who make up nearly half the population, face significant barriers, including limited access to resources, economic opportunities, and decision-making roles. Persistent gender inequality across sectors hinders progress, with 75 million people in LLDCs living in extreme poverty and 150 million in insecurity. Notably, only 36% of women in LLDCs have internet access in the digital era, underscoring the urgent need for action.

The three-hour event featured an opening session, a panel of women leaders from LLDCs and development partners, and participant interventions. Attendees included representatives from governments, the United Nations, national parliaments, youth, the private sector, and civil society organizations. High-level speakers included Ms. Rabab Fatima, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for LDCs, LLDCs, and SIDS; Ms. Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-president for Medical Activities of the Charitable Fund for Providing Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan); Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan; H.E. Tanzila Norbaeva, Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan; Ms. Maryam Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation of Qatar; and Ms. Reekelitsoe Molapo, a youth representative from Lesotho, among others.

The forum highlighted progress and challenges in gender equality. In 2023, women held 37% of managerial positions in LLDCs, surpassing the global average of 30%. However, significant gaps remain. Turkmenistan shared its achievements, noting that women occupy over 40% of jobs across all economic sectors and hold distinguished titles in fields like science and culture. The country provides unpaid maternity leave with job security until a child reaches three years old, alongside allowances. Turkmenistan’s Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov supports children in need, having facilitated over 500 surgeries in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Uzbekistan showcased its efforts in maternal and child health, education, poverty reduction, and women’s entrepreneurship. Infant mortality has significantly declined, and women now account for 52.7% of undergraduate students, 62.4% of master’s program placements, 38% of parliamentary seats, and 35% of executive positions.

Qatar emphasized its national strategy ensuring equal pay, leadership opportunities, and respectful work environments for women. The country prioritizes education as a foundation for future generations, with Ms. Maryam Al-Misnad stating, “Women can be the architects of the future, so Qatar calls for investing in women.”

The forum’s objectives included mobilizing political support for women’s participation in the new Programme of Action for LLDCs (2024–2034), sharing best practices, identifying commitments to amplify women’s voices, and enhancing partnerships for access to resources, technology, and financing. The event concluded with a call for action to accelerate gender equality and sustainable development in LLDCs.

***

Women in LLDCs face systemic barriers including limited access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, and remain underrepresented in decision-making. Although women make up 49% of the 590 million people in LLDCs, their full and equal participation is essential for implementing the new Programme of Action.

Progress has been made—women’s representation in LLDC parliaments rose from 7.8% in 2000 to 30.1% in 2023, surpassing the global average. Rwanda stands out for narrowing the gender gap. However, change remains slow: at current rates, gender parity in leadership could take 140 years, and ending child marriage up to 300 years.

Accelerating progress requires political leadership, investment, policy reform, and improved gender-disaggregated data to guide action and close persistent gaps. ///nCa, 7 August 2025