Meeting of Caspian Littoral States in Avaza: Focus on Ecology and Regional Cooperation

On 5 August 2025, in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, on the sidelines of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of representatives from the Caspian littoral states. Senior officials from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan gathered to discuss key issues of regional cooperation in the Caspian Sea area.

The meeting centered on ecological security, the preservation of the Caspian Sea’s biodiversity, the sustainable use of its resources, and the pressing issue of the sea’s declining water levels. Discussions highlighted the socio-economic and environmental consequences of changes in the Caspian ecosystem and their impact on coastal communities and regional development.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts in line with decisions adopted at the Summits of the Heads of Caspian States. He underscored Turkmenistan’s active role in addressing environmental challenges and promoting the Caspian Environmental Initiative, proposed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev noted the steady growth in trade among Caspian countries, which lays a foundation for deeper cooperation. He drew attention to the issue of the Caspian’s declining water levels, first raised by the President of Azerbaijan at the Ashgabat Summit in 2022. Mustafayev announced preparations for the first meeting of a five-party expert group in Baku and stressed the need to expand scientific research and joint programs to preserve fisheries, navigation, and biodiversity.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Patrushev stated that the shrinking of the Caspian Sea poses a major challenge for all five coastal nations. He highlighted the adverse effects of falling water levels on agriculture, transport, mineral extraction, and tourism, as well as soil degradation and desertification.

Patrushev proposed the creation of a multilateral cooperation mechanism to develop unified standards and approaches for monitoring changes in the Caspian’s water levels, suggesting the Coordination Committee on Hydrometeorology of the Caspian Sea as a potential platform. He also called for intensified dialogue within the framework of the Tehran Convention, emphasizing the need to avoid politicization of the issue.

Participants expressed appreciation to Turkmenistan for the high level of organization and reaffirmed the importance of continuing constructive dialogue to protect the Caspian Sea’s ecology and promote sustainable regional development. ///nCa, 7 August 2025