Exhibition and Presentation Titled “Pearls of Azerbaijan’s National Heritage” Held in Avaza

As part of the ongoing Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Avaza, a special event marking the “Azerbaijani National Day” was held.

The main goal of the event was to showcase the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Azerbaijan to the international community.

The opening of the exhibition titled “Pearls of Azerbaijan’s National Heritage” attracted great interest from visitors. The exhibition featured samples of Azerbaijani carpet weaving traditions and various regional carpet schools, national costumes, kelagayi (silk headscarves), stained glass art (shebeke), and embroidery masterpieces.

In addition to viewing the artworks, guests participated in live masterclasses on carpet weaving, stained glass making, kelagayi decoration, and jewelry craftsmanship. The venue also featured live music performances and traditional dance shows.

The culinary section of the event also drew significant attention. Various traditional Azerbaijani dishes and desserts were presented. Visitors had the opportunity to watch the cooking process of several meals and taste them on the spot.