Visit to Xi’an: Turkmen Delegation Meets with Secretary General of the “Central Asia – China” Format

Elvira Kadyrova, Xi’an, China, 1 August 2025

A meeting between a Turkmenistan youth delegation and Sun Weidong, Secretary General of the “Central Asia – China” Secretariat, along with Secretariat representatives, took place at the Secretariat’s headquarters. The event was marked by mutual understanding and a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Opening the meeting, Mr. Sun Weidong emphasized the crucial role of youth in international dialogue. He recalled the recent success of the World Youth Festival for Peace in Beijing, in which the Magtymguly Youth Union of Turkmenistan actively participated.

“This demonstrates the trust between the youth of our two countries and their firm resolve to enhance friendly cooperation and promote global peace,” Sun Weidong stated.

He elaborated on the Secretariat’s mission, established following the 2023 “Central Asia – China” Summit in Xi’an. The Secretariat’s charter was officially signed on May 19, 2025, and it began operations on March 30 as a permanent coordinating body. The Secretariat organizes key events, such as summits of heads of state and foreign ministers’ meetings, and fosters cooperation in priority areas.

Mr. Sun highlighted the outcomes of the second Central Asia – China Summit in Astana, where the Astana Declaration was adopted, and the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation was signed. Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the concept of the “Spirit of China-Central Asia Cooperation,” rooted in mutual respect, mutual benefit, and joint modernization through high-quality development.

The six priority areas of cooperation outlined by the leaders include unimpeded trade, industrial investment, connectivity development, green mineral extraction, agricultural modernization, and facilitation of humanitarian exchanges.

Discussing Turkmen-Chinese relations, Sun Weidong noted that China and Turkmenistan are close friends and partners. He referenced the meeting between Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the second Central Asia – China Summit, where both sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in non-resource sectors, optimize trade structures, enhance regional connectivity, and intensify humanitarian and cultural exchanges.

The head of the delegation, Velimyrad Ovezov, Head of the Media Department of the Magtymguly Youth Central Council of Turkmenistan, presented the organization’s activities, which engage youth aged 14 to 37. He highlighted its key objectives: contributing to the harmonious development of the state, promoting democratic values, and supporting talented youth through creative, educational, and sports initiatives, including competitions.

During the meeting, all members of the Turkmen delegation shared their personal impressions of their visit to China, expressing enthusiasm about technological advancements in energy, China’s achievements in environmental sustainability, and the historical ties between the two nations.

The meeting at the “China–Central Asia” Secretariat in Xi’an marked a significant step in strengthening people-to-people diplomacy between Turkmenistan and China. The event underscored the historical connection between the two nations through the Great Silk Road and highlighted the vital role of Turkmenistan’s youth in advancing Turkmen-Chinese relations. ///nCa, 2 August 2025