Building Bonds for Progress: The LLDC3 Summit in Awaza

Tariq Saeedi

From 4 to 8 August 2025, the coastal haven of Awaza, Turkmenistan, will host the Third United Nations Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3). This landmark event will bring together high-level representatives from landlocked developing countries, accompanied by their distinguished delegations, alongside top officials from the United Nations system and other international organizations dedicated to the challenges faced by these nations.

For five days, Awaza will serve as a vibrant hub for forging new friendships and strengthening existing ones, fostering personal connections that hold the potential to transform the economic landscape for landlocked nations.

The absence of direct access to the sea poses unique hurdles for landlocked developing countries, from elevated trade costs to logistical complexities that hinder economic growth. While policy frameworks and international agreements are vital, the human element—trust, mutual understanding, and shared commitment—often proves equally critical in overcoming these barriers.

The LLDC3 Summit offers a rare and invaluable opportunity for leaders, policymakers, and representatives to come together in a setting conducive to meaningful dialogue and relationship-building.

In the serene backdrop of Awaza, delegates will engage in discussions, share experiences, and explore collaborative solutions. These interactions, grounded in mutual respect, are poised to create lasting bonds that extend beyond formal negotiations. A conversation over a shared meal, a candid exchange during a conference session, or a moment of camaraderie during a cultural event could lay the foundation for partnerships that ease trade bottlenecks, streamline transit agreements, or unlock new avenues for economic cooperation.

The presence of senior UN officials and representatives from organizations focused on landlocked countries further amplifies the potential of these five days. Their expertise and global perspective will enrich conversations, fostering connections that bridge local challenges with international support.

These personal ties, built on trust and shared goals, can pave the way for smoother collaboration on critical issues, such as infrastructure development, trade facilitation, and regional integration.

The LLDC3 Summit is more than a conference; it is a catalyst for human connections that can drive economic uplift. By fostering new friendships and reinforcing existing ones, the event in Awaza will empower landlocked developing countries to navigate their challenges with renewed unity and purpose, creating a brighter future for their economies and their people. /// nCa, 2 August 2025