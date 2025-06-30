President of Türkiye and National Leader of Turkmenistan Hold Telephone Conversation

On 29 June 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

President Erdoğan extended his heartfelt congratulations to Hero-Arkadag on the occasion of his birthday, highlighting his significant contribution to the steady strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries. He also conveyed his greetings to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the sides emphasized the long-term and strategic nature of the dialogue between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, underscored by the common linguistic, cultural, and spiritual values shared by their peoples.

The role of regular governmental visits, as well as consultations and negotiations at the ministerial level, was also named as a key factor in deepening interstate cooperation.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude to President Erdoğan for his personal efforts in consistently advancing Turkmen-Turkish relations. ///nCa, 30 June 2025