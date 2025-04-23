Meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Friendship Groups of Turkmenistan and Georgia

On 23 April 2025, a meeting of inter-parliamentary friendship groups of Turkmenistan and Georgia was held in the Parliament of Georgia. The meeting was led by the Chairman of the Mejlis’s Committee of National Assembly for social policy, Chairman of Turkmenistan-Georgia Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Mr. A.Sarjayev from the Turkmen side and the Chairperson of the Rules and Procedural Issues Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, Chairman of Georgia-Turkmenistan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group Mr. Daviti Matikashvili.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of the Turkmen-Georgian relations, stressed the important role of the high-level visits and inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening and strengthening bilateral relations in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.



The importance of the visit of the parliamentary delegation led by the Chairperson of the Parliament of Georgia Mr. Shalva Papuashvili to Turkmenistan in April 20-24, as well as the establishment of inter-parliamentary friendship groups in the development of closer bilateral cooperation and exchange of experience between legislative bodies, was particularly emphasized.

The sides also touched upon the organization of working visits and meetings and stressed the active interaction between Turkmenistan and Georgia in the multilateral format, through international organizations, including the UN. The members of the Georgian-Turkmen inter-parliamentary friendship group were invited to participate in international events dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust and to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.



At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed their confidence that Turkmen-Georgian relations, based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect, will continue to develop successfully. ///nCa, 23 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Georgia)