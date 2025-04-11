The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the regular meeting of the CIS Ministerial Council and the meeting in the Central Asia-Russia format

On 11 April 2025, in Almaty, a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov took part in a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The event was attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the CIS Executive Committee.

During the event, there was a comprehensive exchange of views on a wide range of cooperation areas within the Commonwealth framework. Topics discussed included multilateral partnership in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

On the same day, a meeting of foreign ministers from the countries took place in Almaty as part of the Central Asia-Russia format.

The parties discussed the prospects for multilateral cooperation in the context of the implementation of agreements reached during the Summit of the Heads of State, and also identified algorithms for the development of mutually beneficial partnership in areas of interest to the countries participating in the dialogue. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 11 April 2025