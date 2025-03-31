The joint Turkmen-Iranian Economic Commission will meet in Tehran in May

A meeting of the joint Turkmen-Iranian economic commission will be held in the Iranian capital, Tehran, at the end of May this year. This issue was discussed during the meeting of, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeghi Malvajerd with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

The meeting of the commission is scheduled to consider key aspects of bilateral cooperation, including roadmaps in such areas as transport, technical and engineering cooperation and energy. According to the official portal of the Government of Iran, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of transport, as well as issues related to the development and export of technical and engineering services.

Partnership issues in the gas and electric power industries became an important item on the agenda in Ashgabat. Attention was also paid to cooperation within transit corridors, railway and automobile communications.

In addition, during her visit to Ashgabat, Farzaneh Sadeghi met with officials of Turkmenistan’s transport sector to discuss the possibilities of expanding transit cooperation and developing transport corridors between the two countries.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of the TRACECA program aimed at developing transport links in the Eurasian region.

The discussions focused on the development of a roadmap for cooperation in the transportation of 20 million tons of transit cargo, an increase in railway capacity and the organization of combined transportation through the Lotfabad border checkpoint.

Another important topic of the talks was the establishment of passenger air communication between the cities of Turkmenistan and Iran. ///nCa, 31 March 2025