Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan held political consultations in Bishkek

On 26 February 2025, political consultations were held in Bishkek between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Turkmen side was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, and the Kyrgyz side – by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubayev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, logistics, energy and other most important areas and prospects of bilateral cooperation. At the same time, the sides reviewed the implementation of previously reached interstate agreements and priorities for further joint activities were identified. The schedule for upcoming meetings at various levels was thoroughly reviewed.



Noting the development of bilateral cooperation and a stable trustfull political dialogue, the Ministers stressed that regular meetings of the two Heads of State form the basis for the progressive development of the traditional partnership.

As noted during the negotiations, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan, 2025 has been declared the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which is also marked by the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality. In this regard, the parties discussed joint actions in the International Year of Peace and Trust.



The effective nature and positive experience of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan through international organizations, in particular the UN, OSCE, ECO, as well as in the CA+ formats, were emphasized. In this regard, the two countries confirmed their mutual readiness to continue the practice of mutual support for initiatives in international organizations. At the same time, the diplomats exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

In the context of bilateral cooperation, special attention was paid to the prospects of inter-parliamentary relations in order to enhance the strategy of partnership between the two countries in the field of lawmaking. At the same time, the Ministers noted the importance of maintaining a regular dialogue between the foreign ministries.



The need for optimal use of all possible mechanisms to realize the existing potential in the trade and economic sphere, diversify mutually beneficial relations, and increase mutual trade turnover was noted. In this regard, the parties stressed the importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to the mutual opinion of the participants, the humanitarian sphere has always been an integral component of interstate relations. In this context, the sides agreed to work tother on hosting cross-cultural Days, other creative events, and intensify contacts in science, education, and sports.



Following the meeting, a cooperation program was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2026.///nCa, 26 February 2025