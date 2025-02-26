Regional UN Forum Urges Targeted Actions to Accelerate Sustainable Development in Asia-Pacific

At the opening of the 12th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) on 25 February 2025, regional leaders and stakeholders emphasized the urgent need for targeted, evidence-based solutions to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite sustained economic growth that has lifted millions out of poverty, less than a sixth of SDG targets are expected to be met by 2030 if current trends persist.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), stressed the region’s potential to drive sustainable development through technology, energy transition, and food systems transformation. “With the means to attain sustainable development within our reach, our commitments must now translate into concrete actions,” she urged.

In her video remarks, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed highlighted the region’s pivotal role in advancing the SDGs. She called on participants to ensure the needs of the Asia-Pacific shape global action in the coming years. The forum also spotlighted critical challenges such as climate change, demographic shifts, and the pressing need to invest in education, health, and youth employment.

Shayal Nand, presenting the Youth Call to Action, emphasized the importance of trusting young people with innovative, science-based solutions, while Beena Pallical, speaking for civil society, urged governments and UN agencies to prioritize equity and inclusivity over profits to achieve “development justice.”

The APFSD serves as a key platform for reviewing regional SDG progress and shaping global development dialogue. Over the next four days, participants will focus on goals related to health, gender equality, decent work, marine ecosystems, and global partnerships. The outcomes will inform discussions at the global High-Level Political Forum in July.

In a significant development, ESCAP, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report 2025. The report underscores the importance of a just transition to green and blue economies, highlighting over 50 examples of scalable solutions across the region. It emphasizes creating decent jobs and ensuring no one is left behind as economies shift toward sustainability.

As the region grapples with defining challenges like climate risks and aging populations, delegates agreed that urgent, inclusive action is essential to secure a sustainable future for all. /// nCa, 25 February 2025