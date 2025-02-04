Romanian Association for Smart Cities is interested in cooperation with Turkmenistan

On 4 February 2025, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania, A.Annaev, met with the Chairman of the Romanian Association for Smart Cities (ARSC), Mr. Eduard Dumitrescu, to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

The ARSC Association started its work in 2016. It brings together experts and professionals from various fields related to the smart city industry, and also has more than 300 partners.

Eduard Dumitrascu said that the association is conducting research under the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia and stressed the Romanian side’s openness to cooperation with international partners in order to implement joint projects to create not only smart, but also cognitive and advanced cities.

Then the Turkmen side made a presentation of the city of Arkadag, spoke about the importance of the reforms carried out in Turkmenistan and the progress of work carried out in the city of Arkadag on the initiative of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov based on the concept of “smart city”.

In his speech, the Chairman of the ASCO expressed a desire to take concrete steps to establish a strategic partnership with Turkmenistan, including with the aim of positioning the city of Arkadag as a global model of urban excellence.

The Turkmen side drew the attention of the meeting participants to the proclamation of 2025 in Turkmenistan as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which perfectly reflects the atmosphere of stability, growth and partnership that is necessary to attract global investment.

In this regard, having supported the ASCO initiative, the Ambassador spoke about the International Forum on Private Sector Investments “Investments in the Future of Turkmenistan” (ITF2025), which will be held on 17-19 March 2025 in Ashgabat.

Eduard Dumitrescu expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in this forum, calling the event a strategic platform for strengthening significant partnerships and exploring investment opportunities in the dynamic economy of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania)