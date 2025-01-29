News Central Asia (nCa)

Home » The National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Kyrgyzstan held telephone talks

On 29 January 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov had a telephone conversation, during which an interested exchange of views took place on a number of important issues of bilateral cooperation.

Noting the dynamic nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, Arkadag stated that in recent years this process has gained momentum, covering more and more areas and directions.

In the international arena, the countries cooperate fruitfully on key issues on the global agenda. These are the maintenance of universal and regional security, the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, ecology and water issues, and a number of other areas.

During the conversation, it was stated that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are on the rise today. Contacts at the governmental, diplomatic, and departmental levels have been established on a regular basis.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for further development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral cooperation, with special attention paid to enhancing economic cooperation, in particular, in trade, energy, transport and logistics.

President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that further development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations will contribute to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and stability in the region.///nCa, 29 January 2025

 

 

