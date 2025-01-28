Topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan discussed in Tokyo

Political consultations

On 27 January 2025, Turkmen-Japanese political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries took place in Tokyo.

The Turkmen side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov, and the Japanese side was led by Masaki Ishikawa, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan for Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The sides noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Japan are dynamically developing across the entire range of the bilateral agenda.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of holding the first Central Asia+ Japan summit.

Discussing the possibilities of cooperation and current aspects of international politics, the parties confirmed their commitment to expanding constructive partnership, including within the framework of international organizations, in particular the United Nations. An emphasis was also placed on the “International Year of Peace and Trust” declared at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

Touching upon the topic of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the parties discussed current projects and issues related to their implementation. The positive experience of cooperation in the oil and gas and gas chemical industries, in the fields of electric power, transport, etc. was noted.

The parties also focused on the planned participation of the Turkmenistan in the World Exhibition EXPO-2025, which will be held in Osaka, and the holding of the National Day of Turkmenistan on 14 April 2025.

During the consultations, it was stated that the humanitarian sphere is an integral component of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership. The sides praised the effective cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, science, cultural exchange. The prospects for cooperation in the field of digital systems and information technologies were also explored.

Meeting with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

The same day, Gurbanov met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Fujii Hisayuki.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of development of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

State Minister Fujii mentioned that Japan and Turkmenistan are mutually beneficial partner based on friendship and mutual trust, and expressed his willingness to closely work with Deputy Minister Gurbanov to further deepen the relations between the two countries, MOFA Japan says in a press release.

Minister Fujii also stated that Turkmenistan with its rich natural resources is an important partner to develop energy projects achieving the goal of net-zero, and pointed out that Japan is ready to strengthen bilateral economic relations including the areas in which Japan’s technology can be utilized.

In turn, Gurbanov said that he would like to strengthen cooperation in all areas, such as politics and economic relations including high-level visit taking the opportunity of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

Meeting with the Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation

Also, during the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Japan, the Turkmen delegation met with Hiroyuki Tsubai, member of the Board of Directors, Executive Vice President of Itochu Corporation, President of Machinery and Equipment, Chairman of the Japan-Turkmenistan Committee for Economic Cooperation.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation, held on December 16-17, 2024. ///MFA Turkmenistan/nCa, 28 January 2025