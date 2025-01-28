TAPI Update – Afghanistan lays 6 kilometers of the pipeline, Kazakhstan negotiates the joining to the project

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is gaining momentum, with six kilometers of pipeline already laid in Afghanistan since the start of practical work early last month, Afghanistan’s Ariana news outlet reports with reference to the office of Herat Governor Maulana Islam Jar.

In a statement on Monday, the governor’s press office confirmed that Abdullah Youf, General Director of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, met with Jar to provide updates on the project’s progress. During the meeting, Governor Jar assured Abdullah Youf of full cooperation in facilitating the development and pledged support to accelerate the ambitious regional infrastructure project.

Last month, Afghanistan announced the commencement of practical work on the Afghan section of the pipeline, marking a milestone for the project. The first phase of construction is expected to take two years.

Kazakhstan seeks to join the project

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has expressed interest in joining the TAPI project.

According to Interfax, the country’s Energy Ministry revealed ongoing negotiations between QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan’s state gas company, and Turkmenistan’s state-owned Turkmengaz, which holds an 85% stake in the TAPI Pipeline Company consortium.

“Negotiations are underway between QazaqGaz and [Turkmenistan’s] state company Turkmengaz. As the participants in the negotiations are not allowed to disclose the information to third parties, no further details can be provided,” the ministry said.

Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhanov said in October 2024 at the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan business forum in Almaty that Kazakhstan was in talks to participate in the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline. “If a Kazakh company joins, it would create new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the gas sector,” he said.

Project overview

The TAPI pipeline route includes 214 kilometers in Turkmenistan, 774 kilometers in Afghanistan, and 826 kilometers in Pakistan before reaching Fazilka in India.

As work progresses, officials and stakeholders remain optimistic about TAPI’s transformative potential for regional energy security and economic growth.

Once completed, the pipeline is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Afghanistan, providing approximately 12,000 jobs and contributing nearly $1 billion annually in revenue.///nCa, 28 January 2025