News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–EU transport corridor is fully operational, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport says

The Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–EU transport corridor is fully operational, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport says

By

To date, the Kyrgyzstan– Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan –Azerbaijan–EU transport corridor is fully operational, the Kyrgyz agency Tazabek reports with reference to the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Beknazar Bazaraliev.

According to the official, Kyrgyz cargo carriers are already using this route to supply goods to Europe.

“Our cargo carriers deliver their goods to Europe via the following route: from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, then to Turkmenistan, then across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and finally to Europe. Today we are on the verge of putting the North—South road into operation, which opens up good prospects for this transport corridor,” he explained.

This transport corridor allows goods to be transported from Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan, to the port of Turkmenbashi, and then across the Caspian Sea to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan) for further transportation to Europe or Astrakhan (Russia).

The distance from Bishkek to the port of Turkmenbashi is 2.5 thousand kilometers.

The mentioned route is a part of a longer corridor – “Asia–Pacific countries – China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Türkiye – Europe”.

Geographically, the route runs as follows: Kashgar – Osh (Kyrgyzstan, with the involvement of motor transport) – Andijan (Uzbekistan) – Farab – port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) – port of Alat (Azerbaijan) – Gardabani (Georgia) – ports of Georgia – Kars (Türkiye) – ports of Türkiye. /// nCa, 24 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan
  2. Turkmenistan explores the possibilities of a transport corridor from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe
  3. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Explore Multimodal Transportation through Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan may become a transit corridor for Uzbekistan to transport goods to Russia
  5. Ashgabat Hosts Meeting on CASCA+ Multimodal Transport Corridor Development
  6. Representatives of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan discussed regular cargo freight in the Caspian Sea
  7. Kyrgyzstan is eager to launch a corridor to Russia via the Caspian port of Turkmenistan
  8. Multimodal connectivity between the Asia-Pacific region and Europe discussed in Kyrgyzstan
  9. New ECO Transport Corridor through Turkmenistan to forge connectivity between Asia with Europe
  10. Turkmenistan’s TULM Offers Discounts on CASCA+ Corridor
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan