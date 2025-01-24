The Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan–EU transport corridor is fully operational, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport says

To date, the Kyrgyzstan– Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan –Azerbaijan–EU transport corridor is fully operational, the Kyrgyz agency Tazabek reports with reference to the Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Beknazar Bazaraliev.

According to the official, Kyrgyz cargo carriers are already using this route to supply goods to Europe.

“Our cargo carriers deliver their goods to Europe via the following route: from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, then to Turkmenistan, then across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and finally to Europe. Today we are on the verge of putting the North—South road into operation, which opens up good prospects for this transport corridor,” he explained.

This transport corridor allows goods to be transported from Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan, to the port of Turkmenbashi, and then across the Caspian Sea to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan) for further transportation to Europe or Astrakhan (Russia).

The distance from Bishkek to the port of Turkmenbashi is 2.5 thousand kilometers.

The mentioned route is a part of a longer corridor – “Asia–Pacific countries – China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Azerbaijan – Georgia – Türkiye – Europe”.

Geographically, the route runs as follows: Kashgar – Osh (Kyrgyzstan, with the involvement of motor transport) – Andijan (Uzbekistan) – Farab – port of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) – port of Alat (Azerbaijan) – Gardabani (Georgia) – ports of Georgia – Kars (Türkiye) – ports of Türkiye. /// nCa, 24 January 2025