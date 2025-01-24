Growing Industrial Hub of Pakistan Seeks Collaboration with Turkmenistan

On January 22, 2025, a meeting was held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad with a delegation of the state organization Gujranwala Business Centre, headed by its chairman Ahmad Ikram Lone.

During the meeting, representatives of the Gujranwala Business Centre said that the Gujranwala is a rapidly growing third-largest industrial region in Pakistan and expressed interest in establishing regular contacts with Turkmen business circles, Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad reports.

The Turkmen side briefed guests on the policy of the leadership of Turkmenistan to diversify the national economy through the widespread introduction of modern technologies and market mechanisms. It was noted that support for private business and the effective implementation of programs to increase the volume of exports of domestic goods are among the priorities of the progressive, socially oriented policy of the government of Turkmenistan.

Pakistani businessmen expressed great interest in intensifying contacts with Turkmen entrepreneurs for further expansion and increase in bilateral trade.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of organizing an exhibition of Pakistani goods in Ashgabat, which will become a unique platform for manufacturers and buyers of both countries to establish contacts with foreign partners, talk about their products, and exchange business ideas.

The parties agreed to hold regular meetings to further develop and strengthen cooperation.

Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC) is a public sector company which works under the Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan, to promote and develop Gujranwala’s industrial sector, the 3rd largest in the country, at the national and international level. It is a dynamic and influential organisation that fosters economic growth, empowers businesses, and shapes the local business landscape consisting of more than 21,000 SMEs & Cottage industries. GBC benefits from a vast network of more than 1500 national and international partners from both the public and private sectors such as Government Institutions, International Trade Bodies, Chambers of Commerce, Private Sector Companies, Educational Institutions and Development Agencies. ///nCa, 24 January 2025