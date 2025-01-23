Unique exhibition of Turkmen culture launched in Brussels

This cultural event, which has become a unique event in the cultural life of Brussels, is organized with the support of the European Central Asian Creative Alliance , founded by Elena Kharitonova, and Sheker Akiniyazova, head of the fashion house “Keshde” . The exhibition will last until 26 January of this year and will be open to all interested visitors, providing an opportunity to touch the rich heritage of Turkmen art.

The Civilisations Winter Edition exhibition presents for the first time unique products of Turkmen culture, including exquisite jewelry, carpets and textiles, which highlight the richness of Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage.

The founder of the Civilisations group, Arie Vos, speaking at the opening, noted: “It is a great honor for us to include Turkmen culture in the Civilisations Winter Edition program for the first time. This is a unique step forward in the cultural sphere, and such events play a key role in strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and trust between peoples.”

Addressing the guests of the event, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium Sapar Palvanov emphasized the importance of cultural initiatives for promoting peace and trust: “We are proud that 2025 has been declared by the UN as the International Year of Peace and Trust at the initiative of Turkmenistan. This year is of particular importance to us, as we are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of our neutrality policy. Culture, like neutrality, is a universal language that unites people. Through this exhibition, we contribute to strengthening peace, friendship and mutual understanding between nations.”

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to Elena Kharitonova and Sheker Akiniyazova for their contribution to organizing this unique event, emphasizing their active role in promoting Turkmen culture in the international arena.

The exhibition brought together collectors, ambassadors, representatives of European institutions and art lovers. The uniqueness of the exhibits, including products from the fashion house “Keshde” , aroused wide interest among the participants.

Civilisations is an international platform that brings together galleries, collectors, artists, designers and art lovers from all over the world. The main goal of the Civilisations group is to create a space for cultural dialogue, promote the art of different countries and peoples, and strengthen mutual understanding between cultures through creativity and cooperation.

Civilizations Winter Edition is an annual winter series of exhibitions organized by the Civilizations group. This period is dedicated to special and rare collections that are shown in one of the most prestigious cultural districts of Brussels, the Sablong, at the MUSE gallery .

Winter Edition brings together exhibits from different countries, presenting their unique cultural heritage. Each year, the theme and emphasis of the exhibition change to provide visitors with the opportunity to get acquainted with new aspects of art and craft.///nCa, 23 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

Here are some photos from the event: