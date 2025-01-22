The National Leader of the Turkmen people visited Monaco

On 19-20 January 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Principality of Monaco. During the visit, meetings were held with Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as extended negotiations with the participation of delegations from both countries.

Meeting with Prince Albert II of Monaco

As known, this year marks the 10th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Monaco.

During the meeting in a narrow format, welcoming the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Prince Albert II noted the proactive role of Turkmenistan in the implementation of the global agenda, which in turn is a key factor in enhancing interstate dialogue based on mutual benefit in the long term.

Discussing the possibilities of cooperation and current aspects of international politics, the parties confirmed their commitment to expanding constructive partnership, including on a multilateral basis.

Issues of intensifying humanitarian dialogue and deepening relations in the fields of culture, sports and tourism, taking into account the potentials of the two countries, were also discussed. In this regard, the importance of increasing cooperation in the field of circus art was emphasized.

The meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

Prince Albert II emphasized the special importance of the visit in the context of the expansion of bilateral relations. Speaking about the importance of Turkmenistan’s initiatives to address pressing issues, he expressed Monaco’s support for Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping policy.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people conveyed greetings to Prince Albert II on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Arkadag noted that he fondly remembers his meeting with Prince Albert II at the World Water Forum in the Republic of Korea in April 2015. The meeting led to the decision to establish diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Principality of Monaco in August 2015, Arkadag said.

“Thus, it is ten years since the adoption of that momentous decision, which became a good prerequisite for expanding the bilateral dialogue through concrete actions in the interests of both peoples,” said Chairman Halk Maslahaty. In this regard, the sides expressed confidence that there are prospects for intensifying cooperation in the format of international organizations, as well as for joint work in maintaining security and stability and countering new threats.

Berdimuhamedov thanked Monaco for supporting Turkmenistan’s initiatives put forward on the UN platform, emphasizing the similarity of the parties’ positions on key issues on the global agenda.

In this regard, emphasis was placed on the International Year of Peace and Trust which was announced at the initiative of Turkmenistan. The National Leader of the Turkmen people invited Prince Albert II to participate in the upcoming forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Following the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the current meeting is conducive to discussing issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of environmental protection. With the launch of Monaco’s “green” initiative, the Prince Albert II Foundation has done a lot to protect the hydrosphere, in particular the oceans and biodiversity. In this context, Turkmenistan is ready to explore the possibilities of cooperation on the global climate agenda.

The partnership between the Princess Grace Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care can serve another area of fruitful cooperation.

Speaking about the trade and economic sphere, Chairman Halk Maslahaty stated that there is a huge potential for cooperation in business, tourism and finance.

The cooperation in outer space offers wide opportunities. Ten years ago, the Principality of Monaco proposed an orbital position for the TurkmenÄlem 52oE artificial satellite. In this regard, noting that the agreement expires in 2030, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to discuss the prospects for continuing bilateral cooperation.

Arkadag said that work is currently underway on the construction of a second artificial satellite. Turkmenistan is interested in considering the prospects of joint work on launching a satellite into space.

Noting that Galkynysh equestrian group participates in the International Circus Art Festival in Monte Carlo, Chairman Halk Maslahaty identified sports as one of the promising areas of cooperation. Monaco has won the honorary title of Sports Capital of the World in 2025, which opens up opportunities for cooperation.

In turn, Prince Albert II confirmed Monaco’s commitment to building up cooperation in new areas.

At the end of the meeting, a gift exchange ceremony was held.

Visit to the Oceanographic Museum

In the afternoon, Arkadag visited the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco.

Founded in 1910 by Prince Albert I, the Museum is a renowned institution in oceanology. Perched on a cliff overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 85 meters, it boasts specialized halls and departments showcasing a vast collection of oceanic flora and fauna.

The museum also houses an impressive aquarium, home to over 6,000 species of fish, aquatic organisms, and algae from across the globe.

Beyond its exhibits, the Museum actively engages in scientific research, particularly in underwater biology and marine environmental protection. It provides a platform for young scientists through open lectures, seminars, and master classes on oceanic life.

Meeting with the Galkynysh equestrian group

At Nice International Airport, Arkadag met with members of the Galkynysh National Equestrian Games Group.

During the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to Monaco, the group successfully performed at the International Circus Art Festival in Monte Carlo and was awarded a Gold award and other special prizes.

Addressing the members of the Group, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted the growing scale of the cultural dialogue between Turkmenistan and the countries of the world, including the Principality of Monaco, as well as the great work being done in the country to develop domestic equestrian sports.

Today we are very proud of the participation of the Galkynsh National Equestrian Games Group in the International Circus Art Festival in Monte Carlo. The “heavenly” horses, which have always been faithful companions of our people, have become the symbol of the rapid development of the Motherland, said the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

Galkynysh group was awarded the main prize of international circus festivals held in different countries five times, and also became the World Champion.

The visit to Monaco wrapped up

Then the National Leader of the Turkmen people left for Turkmenistan. At Ashgabat International Airport, he addressed the media, underscoring the significance of his visit to Monaco and the productive bilateral negotiations conducted during his stay. As Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, he emphasized that this visit will elevate relations between Turkmenistan and European nations, particularly with the Principality of Monaco, to a new level, marking a significant milestone in their interstate cooperation.///nCa, 22 January 2025