(UPDATED) The National Leader of the Turkmen people held telephone talks with the President of Kazakhstan

Fireign ministry of Turkmenistan reports:

On January 22, 2025, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the telephone conversation, it was stated that relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan across the entire range of the bilateral agenda are developing dynamically and consistently. Noting that this is largely due to the merit of the Kazakh leader, Hero-Arkadag expressed sincere gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his personal contribution to the constant attention to strengthening the ties between the two fraternal peoples and states.

It was emphasized with satisfaction that political and diplomatic contacts have noticeably intensified recently, which is a good basis for increasing cooperation in the economic, trade, humanitarian and other spheres, including water issues.

In this regard, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly recalled their recent meeting in Riyadh on December 3, 2024, at the United Water Summit, which was a timely and very significant event.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, recalled that in his speech at the Summit, he emphasized that the consideration of the entire range of water issues in Central Asia should be based on three key principles: compliance with international law; mutual consideration of the interests of all states in our region; participation of international organizations, primarily the UN. Confidence was expressed that, based on these principles, together we will be able to successfully carry out activities to resolve water problems in Central Asia. The National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed confidence that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the future, as before, will adhere to consolidated and coordinated approaches to this problem.

During the conversation, Hero-Arkadag reported that on January 14, he had a telephone conversation with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

– It was a constructive and meaningful conversation. At it, we, in fact, launched 2025, declared by a special resolution of the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized.

Having emphasized the high level of Turkmen-Kazakh relations, the interlocutors thoroughly reviewed the progress in implementing previously reached agreements in the energy, transit and transport, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

For these purposes, the importance of holding consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries as soon as possible was emphasized. In this regard, a proposal was made to organize such consultations in Astana in the near future and, if the Kazakh side agrees, to send the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan to the capital of Kazakhstan to discuss the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Special attention was paid to issues of regional cooperation and upcoming events in the five-party format.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year, wishing each other good health, prosperity and success. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 22 January 2025