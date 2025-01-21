The renowned Galkynysh equestrian group from Turkmenistan has achieved a significant victory at the 47th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo, winning a prestigious Golden Clown award.

The festival, held under the patronage of Princess Stephanie, has seen its first winners emerge, according to the Lagazettedemonaco.

After three days of thrilling performances, three groups were awarded the highest honor: the Golden Clown. These include the Galkynysh equestrian group from Turkmenistan, the National Acrobatic Troupe of China, and the Mexican acrobats on the trapeze “the Flying Caballeros”.

The Turkmen horsemen, riding their magnificent Akhal-Teke horses, captivated the audience and the jury alike, garnering a total of five awards, including the Audience Award.///nCa, 21 January 2025