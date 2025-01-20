Neutrality through Art: Turkmen Culture at an exhibition in Brussels

On 19 January 2025, a unique cultural event took place in the prestigious Sablon gallery district in Brussels, which is a place of attraction for art connoisseurs, cultural figures and collectors from all over the world. Handicrafts from Turkmenistan, including traditional ornaments, carpets, textiles and other elements of Turkmen decorative and applied art, were presented in a separate gallery.

The event attracted a wide audience, including ambassadors, representatives of the European Union, and cultural figures interested in the rich culture of the Central Asian region. The exhibition was organized with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, the “Central Asian European Creative Alliance” led by Elena Kharitonova, as well as the “Keshte” art studio headed by Sheker Akiniyazova.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov delivered a welcoming speech at the event. He noted that culture is an integral part of the daily lives of the peoples of Central Asia and Turkmenistan. The Ambassador stressed that this year Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of neutrality, and 2025, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust by the United Nations.

“Culture, like neutrality, is an area that has no borders,” the Ambassador said. “It connects people, promotes mutual understanding and strengthens trust. Historically, culture in Turkmenistan has always been associated with the unity of people. For example, common looms and tamdyrs in Turkmen villages contributed to friendship and cohesion of neighbors. We believe that cultural bridges are the foundation for peace and trust.”

The exhibition featured Turkmenistan’s cultural code, a testament to centuries of history predating the Common Era. Guests were engaged with a rich program/presentation that deepened their understanding of how cultural elements have been transmitted across generations and are nurtured in contemporary society

Elena Kharitonova emphasized that such events play a key role in promoting cultural dialogue and strengthening ties between peoples.

Turkmenistan, through its culture, invites for peace, cooperation and mutual understanding, proving that culture is a universal language that unites people regardless of borders and distances.///nCa, 20 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium)

Here are some photos from the exhibition: