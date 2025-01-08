Ministry of Health and UNICEF completed the National Micronutrient Survey among Women and Children in Turkmenistan

The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and UNICEF, with technical assistance from the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition, successfully conducted the National Survey on Micronutrients.

This comprehensive survey assessed the prevalence of various forms of micronutrient deficiencies and risk factors among women and children in Turkmenistan. It collected data from 2,672 households across all regions of the country.

The survey report includes a detailed analysis of feeding practices, dietary diversity, anemia prevalence, and deficiencies of essential micronutrients such as iodine, folic acid, iron, and vitamins A and D. It highlights the progress made on nutrition over time and indicates areas for further attention.

The survey demonstrated a reduction in the prevalence of anemia among non-pregnant women of reproductive age and children aged 6-59 months compared to the 2011 National Micronutrient Survey. The results indicate that households consume adequately iodized salt and fortified wheat flour, which shows that the country continues to implement universal salt iodization (USI) and international standards for flour fortification.

Improving the nutritional and health status of children and women remains a key priority for the Government of Turkmenistan. The report’s findings will guide national stakeholders to adjust existing initiatives or develop new strategies to further address micronutrient deficiencies and ensure strong health outcomes for all children and women in Turkmenistan.

The final report is available online here: https://www.unicef.org/turkmenistan/reports/turkmenistan-national-micronutrient-survey-among-women-and-children ///nCa, 8 January 2025 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)