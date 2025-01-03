Groundbreaking Archaeological Discoveries in Türkiye in 2024

Türkiye, which has recently made a splash in archaeological circles worldwide with groundbreaking discoveries, continues to unveil significant findings through year-round excavations, revealing traces of life from thousands of years ago. The number of archaeological studies in the country, which first increased to 720 in 2023, has already risen to 765 in 2024, with plans to reach 800 by 2026. Dubbed the Golden Age of Archaeology, 2024 has also been especially remarkable, yielding significant finds from various corners of Anatolia. Here is a curated list of Türkiye’s most astounding archaeological discoveries of the year.

• 4,000-year-old seal in Kütahya: The first example of faience cylinder seals from the Assyrian Trade Colonies period, previously unearthed only in major trade centres in Central Anatolia such as Kültepe and Acemhöyük, has been discovered in Western Anatolia at Tavşanlı Mound in Kütahya. This approximately 4,000-year-old seal provides evidence of new trade routes between the east and west of Anatolia.

• Minoan dagger in Antalya: During underwater excavations conducted in the Kumluca district of Antalya, a Minoan-style bronze dagger with silver rivets has been found at a depth of 50 metres. The dagger, preserved under a pillow-shaped copper ingot, was previously unrevealed only in the Minoan Civilisation on the island of Crete.

• Hellenistic Hygieia statue head and Coloured Scylla Statues in Denizli: Last year, archaeologists discovered a 2100-year-old statue head attributed to Hygieia, also known as the goddess of health, in southwestern Türkiye’s ancient city of Laodikeia in Denizli. The statue head is of great importance as it represents a finely crafted work reflecting the revival of classical art during the Late Hellenistic and Emperor Augustus (27 BC – 14 AD) periods. A set of exquisite Scylla sculptures dating back to the Emperor Augustus period was also unearthed in the ancient city. The extraordinary sculptures are the earliest known Hellenistic sculptures found to date. They are also the most original with their intact paints, style, aesthetics and artistic quality.

• 7800-year-old female figurine in İzmir: A female figure dating back to 5800-5900 BC has been unearthed during the Ulucak Mound excavation in the Kemalpaşa district of the western province of İzmir. The 7800-year-old figurine has a marked mouth, making archaeologists believe it represents a storyteller woman.

• Arrowheads of the Battle of Manzikert in Muş: Surface surveys and excavations at the site of the Battle of Manzikert in Muş, in which Turks defeated the Eastern Roman Empire and entered Anatolia in 1071, have revealed 39 arrowheads, typologically used both in Seljuk and Eastern Roman armies. The fact that the coins depicting the image of Emperor Romanos IV Diogenes, who was captured and taken prisoner after his defeat in Mazikert, were found in the same strata proves these arrowheads had been used at this battle.

• First Millefiori panels in Antalya: At the Andriake port settlement of Myra ancient city, in Antalya’s Demre district, archaeologists have unearthed many stunning interior decoration panels crafted using the ancient “Millefiori” (meaning thousand flowers) technique, a glasswork method which produces distinctive patterns resembling flowers. Except for one or two small pieces, this is the first time these luxury decoration materials have been uncovered in Türkiye.

• Ancient shopping list of furniture in Hatay: A well-preserved cuneiform script from the Bronze Age has been found amidst the ruins of the Aççana Mound in Hatay. The tablet, written in the ancient Akkadian language, has been identified as a shopping list of extensive furniture purchases, including many tables, chairs, and stools, probably issued by a king. It shows the development of the furniture craft during the Bronze Age and the prosperity and wealth the Bronze Kingdom of Mukish gained due to its strategic position here.

• Food storage in Kars: Excavations at the Ani ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Kars, have uncovered a catery (provision storage) dating back to the Seljuk period (11th-12th centuries AD). The room contains eight large conical jars, each approximately 1.5 m high and boasting a mouth diameter of 50 cm. Alongside these jars, a bowl fragment featuring a peacock motif, a symbol of paradise in medieval mythology, also attracts attention.

• Urartian military equipment in Van: Excavations at Ayanis Castle in Van’s Tuşba district have revealed the richness and level of craftsmanship achieved by Urartu metalwork. Among the artefacts found at the temple complex, dedicated to Haldi, one of the three chief deities of the Urartu Kingdom, are three bronze shields dating to the first half of the 7th century BC, one helmet featuring religious depictions and a large vessel.

• Ancient Zeus head in Aydın: A colossal head of Zeus, carved in relief as part of an architectural console, has been discovered at the ancient city of Aphrodisias in Aydın. It was made from a single block of medium-grained Aphrodisias marble, dating back to the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD. The exquisite drill work in the hair and beard attributes the head to a high-level Aphrodisias sculpture workshop.

• Agricultural treasures in Kahramanmaraş: Archaeologists at the Yassı Mound, in Kahramanmaraş’s Afşin district, have unearthed an extraordinary agricultural treasure in a silo pit: nearly 21 kilograms of carbonised chickpeas, two different types of wheat, apricot seeds, dried grapes and garlic. The findings provide insights into the region’s ancient agricultural practices. The discovery of garlic is also crucial as it can be related to the cultivation of Afsin’s renowned Kocovası garlic with geographical indication. The fact that these fruits and grains, which could potentially spoil each other, were found in the same pit suggests that the pit may have been related to a type of offering or ritual in addition to storage.

• The first depiction of an animal in motion in Şanlıurfa: Karahantepe, an essential Neolithic site excavated as part of the Stone Hills Project in Şanlıurfa, attracted attention in 2023 with the first discovery depicting an animal in motion. Archaeologists have uncovered a carved figure of a running wild donkey on a stone slab at the site. The figure stands out with its dynamic form, showcasing the artistic skills of the period. The site had previously shone with the discovery of the largest known human statue of its time. The statue, an outstanding example of prehistoric art, was the 2.45-metre-tall figure sitting on what appears to be a bench, which is believed to depict a male.

• Apollo altar in Antalya: In the ancient city of Phaselis, located in Antalya’s Kemer district, an altar structure believed to have been dedicated to Apollo has been discovered, along with male and lion statues dating back to the 7th-6th centuries BC and small votive figurines. The sculptures and figurines found in this sacred area’s altar structure are rare in Anatolia, especially when considered as a whole, along with the structure in which they were discovered.

Türkiye’s Golden Age of Archaeology

Türkiye also remains steadfast in pursuing the repatriation of looted artefacts from abroad. This commitment was further strengthened by notable repatriations last year. While artefacts unearthed at excavations and repatriated from abroad take their place in Turkish museums, the number of visitors to these museums continues to increase yearly. The extended visiting hours of some sites like Ephesus and Hierapolis as part of the Night Museum Project contributed to this growing interest last year. With the project, some sites were illuminated at night throughout the summer, allowing more tourists to visit them. The project also promoted sustainable tourism by distributing visitor flow throughout the day and encouraging holidaymakers to explore beyond their hotels, thereby boosting the local economy. The top three most visited Turkish museums in 2024 were the Mevlana Museum in Konya, the Republic Museum in Ankara, and the Galata Tower in İstanbul. While Mevlana Museum hosted 2,634,355 visitors, Republic Museum welcomed 806,883. They were followed by the Galata Tower with 677,048 visitors and the İstanbul Archaeology Museum with 507,700. On the other hand, the most-visited archaeological sites were İzmir Ephesus Archaeological Site with 2,626,753 visitors, Denizli Hierapolis (Pamukkale) Archaeological Site with 2,372,395 visitors, Nevşehir Göreme Archaeological Site with 1,084,870 visitors, Nevşehir Zelve Paşabağlar Archaeological Site with 906,110 visitors, and Şanlıurfa Göbeklitepe Archaeological Site with 709,643 visitors, respectively.