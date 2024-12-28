The National Leader of the Turkmen people held telephone talks with the Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia – the Second Dialogue of Women of Central Asian states and Russia may take place in Avaza in May 2025

On 28 December 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The sides exchanged warm congratulations and best wishes on the upcoming New Year, and confirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening and expanding strategic partnership relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

During the conversation, the importance and relevance of the political dialogue was noted, which proved its effectiveness and compliance with the interests of peace, stability and sustainable development.

One of the topics of the conversation was the discussion of the prospects for cooperation in 2025, which, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was declared the International Year of Peace and Trust by the UN General Assembly. In this regard, the urgency to unite and consolidate the efforts of the international community in returning to the global policy of a culture of dialogue, respect and tolerance was highlighted.

Women have a crucial role to play in this endeavor, with their high responsibility and perception of their humanistic mission to present and future generations.

In this context, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted the successful holding of the first Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian states and Russia in Turkmenistan in 2022. It was emphasized that the forum demonstrated the stabilizing and creative role of women in international life, and gave an important impetus to their active engagement in the processes of intensifying interstate relations.

In this regard, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko to consider hosting the Second Dialogue of Women of Central Asian states and Russia in May of the following year in the Avaza national tourist zone on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

This event would hold particular significance as it would reaffirm the Caspian Sea’s role and historical destiny as a sea of peace, harmony, good-neighborliness and effective international cooperation, a meeting place, dialogue and mutual understanding. This is especially important in the context of the current complex global political landscape.

The Second Dialogue on the Caspian Sea should also serve as a testament to the region’s growing prominence as a hub for responsible international diplomacy, fostering creative impulses of cooperation and mutual understanding that extend far beyond its borders.///nCa, 28 December 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)