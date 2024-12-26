Deputy foreign ministry of Turkmenistan expressed condolences at Azerbaijani Embassy

News Central Asia (nCa)

On the Day of Mourning declared in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Head of the Department of State Protocol and International Relations of the Office of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Mukhammetdurdyev visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan to pay tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

On behalf of the Turkmen people, he extended sincere condolences to Ambassador Gismet Gezalov, expressing deep sorrow and support for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time.

Mukhammetdurdyev signed the book of condolences at the embassy, further demonstrating Turkmenistan’s solidarity with Azerbaijan at this difficult time.///nCa, 26 December 2024

 

