China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran Corridor Sees 31% Traffic Growth

On 19-20 December 2024, an expert meeting was held in Beijing to discuss the development of the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran (CKTI) transport corridor.

The meeting reviewed the corridor’s performance in 2024 and explored avenues for future growth, according to Kazakh transport and logistics company KTZ Express.

In January-November 2024 According to the results of 11 months of this year, the volume of cargo transportation along the route increased by 31% compared to the same period last year.

This surge underscores the growing interest of businesses in this vital trade corridor and highlights the positive impact of ongoing efforts to enhance logistics services.

Key areas of focus during the discussions included: accelerating cargo delivery times, streamlining customs procedures, leveraging digital technologies to optimize logistics operations and improve overall efficiency.

The CKTI route continues to gain prominence as a crucial corridor for international trade. Among its advantages are reduced delivery time compared to sea routes, reliable infrastructure and direct connection to the most important markets in Asia and the Middle East. ///nCa, 26 December 2024