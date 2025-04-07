Belarus Committed to Expanding Cooperation with Turkmenistan

At the meeting with the Chairperson of Turkmenistan Parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova in Tashkent, Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of Belarus, expressed Belarus’s readiness to develop comprehensive relations with Turkmenistan, according to BELTA.

She noted that the friendship between the two nations is built on mutual understanding and longstanding cooperation.

Kochanova pointed out that since Turkmenistan’s independence, stable political relations have developed, including presidential visits and active collaboration between foreign ministries on international platforms. She emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation across all sectors, including through parliamentary channels such as the IPA CIS and the IPU.

She thanked Turkmenistan for the participation of its youth in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II.

“Belarus is developing efficiently today. We have good indicators of socio-economic development. We are ready to cooperate in absolutely all areas,” the head of the Belarusian parliament concluded. ///nCa, 7 April 2025