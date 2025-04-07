Turkmenistan facilitated the test multimodal transportation on the Russia—Afghanistan route

In April 2025, the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan (TULM), which operates container transportation on the country’s railways, organized the first test multimodal container transportation on the Russia – Afghanistan route with transit through Turkmenistan. This step has become an important stage in the development of the international North-South transport and transit corridor, in which Turkmenistan plays a key connecting role.

The first container train carrying paper products departed Russia, transited Kazakhstan, and crossed the Serkhetyaka railway border into Turkmenistan. The cargo reached Etrek station, then was transferred to trucks at Iran’s Incheburun station for final delivery to Kabul, Afghanistan.

In the near future, TULM Open Joint Stock Company intends to increase the volume of multimodal transportation through the territory of Turkmenistan, using the modern infrastructure capabilities of the Etrek and Sarakhs stations within the framework of the North—South international transport corridor. ///nCa, 7 April 2025