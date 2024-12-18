The President of Turkmenistan pays two-days official visit to Malaysia

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov undertakes an official visit to Malaysia from 18 to 19 December 2024.

This is President Berdimuhamedov’s first visit to Malaysia since assuming the post in March 2022.

He will be accompanied by seven Deputy Prime Ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov; four ministers, including Minister of Defence; Minister of Culture; and Minister of Agriculture; one Deputy Minister and other senior officials from the President’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedow will have a meeting with Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on 19 December 2024.

They are expected to discuss bilateral matters, including trade and investment, oil and gas cooperation, higher education, tourism, and connectivity. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025.

Between January and October 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Turkmenistan significantly increased by 74.8% to RM63.28 million (USD13.90 million) compared with RM36.19 million (USD7.91 million) for the corresponding period in 2023.

In 2023, Turkmenistan was Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner among the Central Asian countries, with total trade valued at RM48.62 million (USD10.57 million).///nCa, 18 December 2024 (based on press release issued my MFA Malaysia)