UNESCO Honors 950th Anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk

On December 13, 2024, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, an international conference titled “Mapping the World in Lexicography: The 950th Anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk” was held in honor of the 950th anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk, a valuable treasure of the Turkic World and global cultural heritage, and its inclusion in UNESCO’s list of anniversaries to be celebrated in 2024–2025.

The conference aimed to re-examine the significance of this monumental work, created by Mahmud al-Kashgari in the 11th century, highlight its relevance in the modern era, and propose new initiatives for preserving this heritage for future generations.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, emphasized the great importance of commemorating the 950th anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk within UNESCO’s framework in 2024–2025. She highlighted the historical significance of this masterpiece and its role in fostering intercultural dialogue today.

Mr. Firmin Edouard Matoko, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, warmly welcomed the participants to the conference dedicated to the 950th anniversary of Divanü Lüğat-it-Türk. He emphasized that this work holds significance not only for the Turkic world but also for global cultural heritage.

The conference brought together ambassadors of Turkic states accredited in France, Secretaries-General of National Commissions for UNESCO, Permanent Representatives of Turkic countries to UNESCO, and prominent scholars from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hungary, and other countries.

Mrs. Bike Divankuliyeva, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Archaeology and Ethnology, and Head of the UNESCO Department “Cultural Heritage: From the Past to the Future” at Magtymguly Turkmen State University, delivered a speech titled “Divan Lughāt al-Turk by Mahmud Kashgari as a Source on Turkmen Ethnography.”

The Diwān Lughat al-Turk (translated to English as the Compendium of the languages of the Turks) is the first comprehensive dictionary of Turkic languages, compiled between 1072–74 by the Kara-Khanid scholar Mahmud al-Kashgari, who extensively documented the Turkic languages of his time. ///nCa, 14 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to France)

Here are some photos from the conference: